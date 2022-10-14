NSC strongly condemns N. Korea's barrage of overnight provocations

National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han (2nd from L) presides over a National Security Council meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Sunday, hours after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, in this photo provided by the office. (Presidential Office)

The presidential National Security Council strongly condemned a barrage of threatening military actions that North Korea carried out overnight, such as artillery firings and a missile launch, warning such provocations will bring consequences.

Between Thursday and Friday, the North flew about 10 military planes close to the border with the South, conducted artillery firings off the east and west coasts and launched a short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea.

The NSC said President Yoon Suk-yeol was briefed on the latest provocations and its members held an emergency meeting to discuss their response.

The council "took note that North Korea has recently been firing ballistic missiles at various times and places with unprecedented frequency, and reaffirmed that all ballistic missile launches by North Korea constitute clear violations of UN Security Council resolutions," it said.

"In particular, the council strongly condemned the fact that North Korea has been raising military tensions through hostile acts, such as firing artillery within the maritime buffer zone in violation of the Sept. 19 military agreement using our regular and legitimate artillery drills as a pretext, threatening flights and the illegal launch of a ballistic missile," it added.

The council stressed that North Korea's provocations will have consequences for sure and agreed to work on them with the United States, Japan and the international community.

It also noted the increased importance of the UN Security Council and called on its member states to play a responsible role.

The NSC said it will strengthen the combined defense posture of South Korea and the United States through field training exercises scheduled to begin next week and prepare thoroughly against future North Korean provocations. (Yonhap)