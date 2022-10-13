Halloween is coming and so are spooky adventures

Everland's Halloween-themed park, "Blood City" (Everland Resort)

YONGIN, Gyeonggi Province -- When roaming through the alleys of Itaewon and Hongdae are not enough to quench your thirst for gory adventures this Halloween, Everland Resort’s "Blood City" might just do the trick. The country's largest outdoor theme park Everland, which began its annual Halloween festival in 2010, came up with its own horror adventure zone named the "Blood City" in 2017. With most pandemic restrictions lifted this fall, the park's Halloween festival is back with fresh concepts and features. The theme park chose star art director Chae Gyung-seon to design this year's Halloween festivities. Chae, who won an Emmy for her design work on "Squid Game," has her artworks centered around movies and dramas. The collaboration with Everland is Chae's first work with an amusement park.

Art director Chae Gyung-seon explains the concept of this year's "Blood City" to reporters at a press conference on Sept. 28. (Everland Resort)

"Compared to film sets where you can decide specific angles that you want your audiences to see, theme parks require designs that can be seen from multiple angles in a completely open area." Chae told reporters during a press conference at Everland, on Sept. 28. "Theme parks have the image of a dreamland filled with hope, so it was a tricky job to maintain with that underlying image, while creating a space for Halloween horrors and adventures."

The dining and cafe area at Blood City (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Blood City The Blood City Season 6 has been designed with the concept of an escape from Zombie City. Visitors at the theme park are involved in the plot as passengers trying to hop aboard the 199 express train. The whole compound makes visitors seem as they are thrown into an elaborate and detailed movie set. The dystopian look of the city is enlivened in a spooky but festive way with eateries and music-filled game arenas. While spending time at the Blood City, visitors should be on a look out for 3-meter-tall zombies suddenly springing up on them.

Entrance to the "Horror Maze" (Everland Resort)

Horror Maze Those seeking more thrills should visit the theme park's iconic haunted house, the Horror Maze. The concept of the maze is based on a mad scientist who kidnaps people to conduct medical experiments on living bodies. The souls of the dead, including the scientist's own daughter, remain in the Horror Maze and haunt those who enter. Tickets cost 10,000 won. Expect to wait up to an hour or so to enter this highly popular attraction. This is no ordinary maze. From sounds and smells in the damp tunnel to the sudden appearance of zombies and other traps, the atmosphere gives visitors goosebumps the moment they enter. The Horror Maze is open to anyone 14 years and older.

"Crazy Zombie Hunt" is performed at Everland, "Blood City" (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)