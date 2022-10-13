[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Pocheon Silver Grass Festival The 25th edition of the Pocheon Silver Grass Festival started on Oct. 9 and runs through Oct. 31 at Sanjung Lake and Myeongsungsan in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province. The silver grass-filled fields at Myeongsungsan is considered one of the five best silver grass colonies in South Korea. Visitors can take photos that can be printed out on-site, write a letter to be mailed to the recipient after a year or write a message to hang at the fields of silver grass. A flea market, stage performance, local musicians' concert and other hands-on experiences are on offer as well. Visitors of all ages are welcome and more information can be found at www.pcfac.or.kr.

Inje Autumn Flower Festival The Inje Autumn Flower Festival takes place through Oct. 16 at Yongdae Tourism Site in Inje, Gangwon Province. A wide variety of autumn flowers, including the pink muhly, chrysanthemums, lilies and more, is in full bloom, allowing visitors to feel the fall season to their fullest. Flower fields are separated into four sections. While Section A and B feature colorful autumn flowers, the other two areas comprise wildflowers and a pine tree forest with unique attractions for children. Photo zones have been set up and busking performances by local artists are also on show. Admission is free. Updated information can be found at www.injefestival.kr.

Gyeryong World Military Culture Expo The Gyeryong World Military Culture Expo is taking place at Gyeryong Emergency Runway in Gyeryong, South Chungcheong Province, Oct. 7 to 23. The festival, first held in 2007 to celebrate Korea’s military service members, has since been expanded to celebrate the military culture of countries across the globe. The expo seeks to promote peace and technical aspects of the military for future leaders. Visitors can enjoy various military-themed programs and military band performances. Tickets cost 9,000 won for adults, 3,000 won for teenagers and 2,000 won for children. More information can be found at www.expo21.kr.

Jeju Olle Walking Festival The Jeju Olle Walking Festival is scheduled to be held from Nov. 3 to 5 at Jeju Olle Trail No. 11, 12 and 13 on Jeju, South Korea's southernmost island. Olle Trail, which comes from the old Jeju dialect meaning a very narrow alley or path, is a 437-kilometer hiking and trekking route along the island's stunning coastline. The three courses featured in this year's festival shows the southwestern sides of Jeju's nature is at its finest. Visitors can start the journey from the information center at any of the three courses -- Hamo Sports Park, Murung Farm and Yongsu Port. Admission fees cost 35,000 won for adaults and 30,000 for teenagers, who are under 20. Special pin buttons, a scarf and bag are awarded after completing the trail. More information can be found in Korean and English at intro.jejuolle.org.