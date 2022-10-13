[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Orphan: First Kill
(US)
Opened Oct. 12
Horror
Directed by William Brent Bell
A psychopath (Isabelle Fuhrman) hiding an enormous secret successfully escapes from an Estonian psychiatric facility and travels to America by impersonating Esther, the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Esther’s mom (Julia Stiles) becomes suspicious and she fights "Esther" to protect her family.
Life is Beautiful
(Korea)
Opened Sept. 28
Drama
Directed by Choi Kook-hee
Housewife Se-yeon (Yum Jung-ah) has devoted her entire life to her family, but her family takes her for granted. One day, she finds out that she has lung cancer and only a few months left to live. As her last birthday present, she asks her husband (Ryu Seung-ryong) to help find her first high school crush. Though reluctant at first, her husband decides to go on this strange journey with Se-yeon.
Honest Candidate 2
(Korea)
Opened Sept. 28
Comedy
Directed by Jang Yoo-jung
Sang-sook (Ra Mi-ran) is jobless after losing the Seoul mayoral election. One day, she accidentally saves a man at sea and sees an opportunity to return to politics. She starts lying again for a higher approval rating. But Sang-sook soon finds out that she is once again unable to lie -- and this time, she’s not the only one suffering from this mysterious affliction.
Confidential Assignment 2: International
(Korea)
Opened Sept. 7
Action
Directed by Lee Suk-hoon
North Korean detective Chul-ryung (Hyun Bin) is sent to South Korea again on a new mission. His target is North Korean crime organization leader Jang Myung-joon (Jin Seon-kyu). In South Korea, Chul-ryung once again teams up with detective Kang Jin-tae (Yoo Hye-jin). Meanwhile, FBI agent Jack (Daniel Henney) joins Chul-ryung and Jin-tae in their pursuit of Myung-joon.