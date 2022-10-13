Kep1er returns to solve problems in 3rd EP ‘Troubleshooter’

Kep1er poses during a press conference for its third EP, “Troubleshooter,” in Seoul on Thursday. (Wake One and Swing Entertainment)

Right in time for the season of leather jackets, Kep1er returned with a girl crush concept. Leaving its usual cute and perky image behind, the girl group dropped its third EP, “Troubleshooter,” Thursday evening.

This marks a return after nearly four months for the rookie K-pop act, since its second EP, “Doublast,” in June. Before releasing the new album, the band successfully forayed into Japan's music market with its Japanese debut album, “Fly-Up,” last month.

“It’s Kep1er’s third album, and my heart flutters whenever I make my comeback. We’ve wanted to show how we’ve matured since our debut through the new album, so I hope many would look forward to it. Also, people should keep an eye on our performance,” leader Yujin said during Thursday’s press conference.

"Troubleshooter" refers to a person who tries to make repairs, and the nine bandmates aim to solve such problems together by assembling as nine heroes, tweaking the band’s previous musical projects, which have focused on being cheerful.

Leading the five-song package is “We Fresh,” which is a piece of music with guitar sounds and frenzied house beats that combine for an up-tempo dance song. The words to the song talk about how Kep1er can push the envelope even as they confront difficulties.

“The song itself is like a message of hope. We want to convey that anybody can achieve anything if they take on whatever challenge is in front of them, and to not be afraid of what they have to face,” Young-eun said.

“If you carefully look at the music video, the nine members appear as characters with certain powers, and what we wanted to show through it was that any problem can be solved if people work together,” she added.

Mashiro shared her first impression of the song, saying she knew Kep1er had to put it out into the world.

“When I first heard the song, I instantly knew that it would suit us. I personally think that one of our strengths is our energetic performance on stage. With the new song, I’m sure we will be able to show that we can also sing, rap and perform on stage,” she said.