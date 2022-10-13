 Back To Top
National

Hanshin University offers advanced education in esports

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Oct 13, 2022 - 15:59       Updated : Oct 13, 2022 - 15:59
Hanshin University
Hanshin University

Hanshin University is to open a graduate school for interdisciplinary convergence of esports, in response to the growing online gaming market.

In November, the university will recruit students to enroll in the Esports Convergence master course, which covers a wide range of subjects from video game, sports, to new media and IT. This will be the first graduate school for esports-related studies, the university said.

The curriculum will include esports ethics and laws, esports global marketing, esports startup and venture funding theory, and esports data analysis and metaverse. It also plans to expand out to game literacy, esports psychological training and scientific tactical analysis, and esports competition planning and management in the future.

Professor Choi Eun-kyoung’s Esports Convergence Lab will conduct seminars every week and conduct external research and development projects. Choi has been focusing on studying ways to include the disabled in local esports competitions in hopes of connecting universities with local communities and companies.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

