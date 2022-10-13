Can hospitals return to pre-COVID-19 days? Seoul hospital boss is doubtful

Dr. Song Young-goo, general director of Severance Hospital in Gangnam and a professor of infectious diseases at Yonsei University (Severance Hospital)
While the rest of South Korea is moving on from the pandemic, returning to normal is still far away for hospitals that continue to treat COVID-19 patients and heed the strictest precautions.
Dr. Song Young-goo, the general director of Severance Hospital in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, said during a press conference Wednesday that he believes it is “still too soon for hospitals to be able to return to normal.”
According to government statistics, more than 300 patients were under critical care from COVID-19 daily in the last seven-day period ending Wednesday at midnight. Over the same period, 25 patients died each day on average.
Song, who is an infectious disease specialist, said many hospitals around the country, including Severance, still set aside beds for COVID-19 patients to isolate them from other patients. Hospital workers donned personal protective equipment and visits remained restricted.
“Hospitals are where our most vulnerable populations are, and it’s paramount we keep them safe from COVID-19,” he said.
“If you ask me when we can go back to the way it was before the pandemic, frankly that is a question that I cannot answer. It’s going to take some time.”
He said he hoped the new vaccines attuned to omicron subvariants would change things for the better.
He added that some of the practices introduced during the pandemic may be here to stay even after it’s over, and that his hospital was renovating its features to better protect itself against infectious diseases.
In April, Severance Hospital opened a clinic dedicated to treating patients suffering from long COVID, long-term effects that don’t go away upon recovery from the disease.
Song said the clinic was overseen by the hospital’s interdepartmental staff from the departments of family medicine, respiratory disease and others to be able to respond to the condition’s wide-ranging symptoms.
“Long COVID is hard to diagnose and marked by unspecific symptoms, which is why we are joining departments to provide care,” he said.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
