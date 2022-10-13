 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 30,000 amid downtrend

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 13, 2022 - 10:05       Updated : Oct 13, 2022 - 10:42
This photo taken on Tuesday shows outbound passengers at Narita International Airport after Japan lifted the ban on the number of inbound passengers and resumed visa-free travel for visitors from specific countries, including South Korea, the same day. (Yonhap)
This photo taken on Tuesday shows outbound passengers at Narita International Airport after Japan lifted the ban on the number of inbound passengers and resumed visa-free travel for visitors from specific countries, including South Korea, the same day. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 30,000 on Thursday amid a gradual downward trend in new infections after peaking at over 180,000 in mid-August.

The country reported 26,957 new COVID-19 infections, including 71 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 25,052,677, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The daily caseload fell below 10,000 for the first time in 14 weeks at 8,981 on Monday due to fewer tests over the extended weekend that ended on Monday. But it rebounded to 15,476 on Tuesday and 30,535 on Wednesday.

South Korea has seen a gradual downtrend in new infections after peaking at 180,745 cases on Aug. 17 and lifted all outdoor mask mandates from Sept. 26.

The country added 25 deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 28,748. The number of critically ill patients stood at 266, up from 263 a day earlier, the KDCA said. (Yonhap)

