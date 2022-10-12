 Back To Top
National

Hangeul Party to expand with NFT art, global network

By Lee Jung-Youn
Published : Oct 13, 2022 - 11:12       Updated : Oct 13, 2022 - 11:12
Participants pose with their Korean writing at a Hangeul Party event held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.(Art Token)
Participants pose with their Korean writing at a Hangeul Party event held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.(Art Token)

To expand the Hangeul Party as a global event that promotes the beauty of Korean script, The Korea Herald, Hangul Planet, Art Token and Witty sealed an agreement on Oct. 7.

Hangeul Party is an event that aims to convey the beauty of Hangeul to the world. It originally kicked off as a simple event hosted by the Korean Consulate General in May 2015. From Sept. 27-30 this year, the fifth Hangeul Party was held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

A total of 370 students majoring in Korean language at six Vietnamese universities -- Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, HCMC University of Economics and Finance, University of Foreign Languages-Information Technology, Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City University of Education and Lac Hong University -- and 30 children from Ho Chi Minh City Namoo Library participated in the event. Namoo Library is a facility for urban disadvantaged children operated by a Vietnam branch of Global Hope.

Renowned calligrapher Park Byoung-chul and other artists attended the event to share the beauty of Hangeul with Vietnamese college students and children. The artists and authors helped students to create artworks using Hangeul and experience Korean calligraphy, and presented every participant with their name written in Korean.

The art created through the Hangeul Party will be published with non-fungible tokens by art NFT platform company Art Token, and will be introduced to the world through digital community company Witi.

Hangeul Party will continue to expand, with its sixth event scheduled for next year in Paris. Next month, the NFTs will be launched in collaboration with Art Token to promote Korean content globally.



By Lee Jung-Youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
