[Graphic News] South Korea ranks 17th best country to retire

Korea ranked 17th in this year’s global retirement ranking, up six notches from last year’s survey, according to the Natixis Investment Managers 2022 Global Retirement Index.
Norway ranked No. 1, out of the 44 developed countries, followed by Switzerland and Iceland.
The index includes 18 performance indices, grouped into four thematic indices that cover key aspects for welfare in retirement: The material means to live comfortably in retirement, access to quality financial services to help preserve savings value and maximize income, access to quality health services, and a clean and safe environment.
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)