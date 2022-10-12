[Today’s K-pop] Ex-Iz*One Lee Chaeyeon shares excitement with solo debut EP

(Credit: WM Entertainment)



Lee Chaeyeon, formerly of Iz*One, held a media showcase in Seoul Wednesday to bring out her first solo EP “Hush Rush.” Lee Chaeyeon, formerly of Iz*One, held a media showcase in Seoul Wednesday to bring out her first solo EP “Hush Rush.” “I am nervous filling up the stage on my own, not as a team, but am also excited to show a new side of me,” she said. She has paved her way as a performer through a string of audition shows, including “Produce 48,” through which the multinational girl group was formed. “I’ve missed the stage so much and couldn’t wait to put myself up there,” she said admitting that there were times she felt impatient. But it all the more makes the solo debut precious, she added. The four-track EP is that is themed around a vampire, but with a millennial spin. It plays on the excitement the 300-year-old feels after waking up from a long sleep, but “kitsch and sentimental, rather than terrifying,” she explained. Ex-Nu’est Baekho ready to set own pace

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Baekho, formerly of Nu’est, cannot wait for his fans to listen to his solo debut EP that comes out on Wednesday. Although some of his fans are more nervous about his first work as a solo musician, he mused, he was so eager for them to see what he personally is proud to have put together. Title of the EP “Absolute Zero” refers to the lowest temperature at which things are essentially met with no friction, best summing up where he is at now: set to expand into whatever direction and at whatever speed he chooses. “I’ve tried to pack so much into it,” he underlined. He has participated in writing a number of songs for Nu’est but this time, the approach itself was different. “I really racked my brain searching for what I really like,” he confided. The main track “No Rules,” which he worked on from the start, is the one that will front the album. Even though he does miss his bandmates, “this song was engineered from the beginning as one that I will perform as a solo.” Enhypen drops pre-release from 1st Japan LP

(Credit: Belift Lab)



Enhypen unveiled a track from its upcoming first studio album in Japan in advance to the full release. Enhypen unveiled a track from its upcoming first studio album in Japan in advance to the full release. The band dropped “Make The Change” on Wednesday. The song was chosen as the main theme song for the second season of Japanese drama “The Great Haruko” that started airing Saturday. This is the second time the septet participated in original soundtrack for a Japanese drama. “Always” from February was the theme song for Nihon TV’s “Tall Order.” Meanwhile, its first LP in Japan “Sadame” will be released on Oct. 26. It consists of ten tracks including Japanese-language version of “Future Perfect (Pass The MIC),” focus track from its third EP “Manifesto: Day 1.” The band is currently touring the US as part of its first international tour “Manifesto.” It will go live in Chicago on Thursday and in New York on Saturday in the US. Victon’s Heo Chan quits team after DUI scandal

(Credit: IST Entertainment)