S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases jump to over 30,000 after extended weekend

This photo taken on Tuesday, shows outbound passengers at Narita International Airport as Japan lifted the ban on the number of inbound passengers and resumed visa-free travel for visitors from specific countries, including South Korea, the same day. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases jumped to over 30,000 on Wednesday on increased tests following the extended weekend, though daily infections have been on a downward trend.

The country reported 30,535 new COVID-19 infections, including 70 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 25,025,749, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The daily caseload fell below 10,000 for the first time in 14 weeks at 8,981 on Monday but rebounded to 15,476 on Tuesday.

South Korea has seen a gradual downtrend in new infections after peaking at over 180,000 cases on Aug. 17.

The country added 15 deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 28,723. The number of critically ill patients stood at 263, down from 313 a day earlier, the KDCA said. (Yonhap)