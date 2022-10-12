SK Innovation's trading unit invests in US clean fuel company

SK Trading International Co., a subsidiary of South Korean refiner SK Innovation Co., said Wednesday it has invested in a U.S. clean fuel company to bolster its green energy drive.
The company did not disclose the amount of the investment in Infinium, a California-based startup that engages in the production of electrofuels, an ultra-low carbon fuel as an alternative to fossil-based fuels.
Infinium's electrofuels use carbon dioxide waste and renewable power from wind, solar and hydroelectric sources to create hydrogen-based alternative fuels. Electrofuels have also drawn attention as a sustainable alternative to jet fuel. (Yonhap)