Business

SK Innovation's trading unit invests in US clean fuel company

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 12, 2022 - 09:17       Updated : Oct 12, 2022 - 09:17
SK Trading International CEO and President Suh Sok-won (L) and Noh Sang-ku (R), a senior director at SK Energy, pose for a photo with Robert Schuetzle, CEO of Infinium, joining the signing ceremony via virtual link, on Sept. 30, in this photo provided by SK Innovation, the parent firm of the two SK units, on Wednesday. (SK Innovation)
SK Trading International CEO and President Suh Sok-won (L) and Noh Sang-ku (R), a senior director at SK Energy, pose for a photo with Robert Schuetzle, CEO of Infinium, joining the signing ceremony via virtual link, on Sept. 30, in this photo provided by SK Innovation, the parent firm of the two SK units, on Wednesday. (SK Innovation)

SK Trading International Co., a subsidiary of South Korean refiner SK Innovation Co., said Wednesday it has invested in a U.S. clean fuel company to bolster its green energy drive.

The company did not disclose the amount of the investment in Infinium, a California-based startup that engages in the production of electrofuels, an ultra-low carbon fuel as an alternative to fossil-based fuels.

Infinium's electrofuels use carbon dioxide waste and renewable power from wind, solar and hydroelectric sources to create hydrogen-based alternative fuels. Electrofuels have also drawn attention as a sustainable alternative to jet fuel. (Yonhap)

