 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Customs agency detects W256.7b worth of items with false country-of-origin labels

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 11, 2022 - 10:34       Updated : Oct 11, 2022 - 10:34
This photo released by the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday shows masks imported from China (L), which were later repackaged as being made in South Korea. (Korea Customs Service)
This photo released by the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday shows masks imported from China (L), which were later repackaged as being made in South Korea. (Korea Customs Service)

South Korea's customs agency said Tuesday it has detected 256.7 billion won ($179.6 million) worth of imported items disguised as being locally produced through September this year.

The amount marks a 35 percent rise from the same period a year earlier, according to the Korea Customs Service.

Among the major items were optical instruments, with their value reaching 115.8 billion, followed by machines with 60.8 billion won and auto parts with 8.7 percent. Home appliances also took up 6.7 billion won.

The customs agency added 121.7 billion won worth of products were supplied to the government and public organizations.

"Disguising imported products as being locally made is a serious crime, as it not only deceives consumers but also hurts sales of South Korean manufacturers, leading to fewer jobs," said Yoon Tae-sik, the agency's commissioner. "We will bolster our surveillance." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114