S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rebound to over 15,000

Outbound passengers head to Japan on Tuesday, as the neighboring country eased travel restrictions despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan lifted the ban on the number of inbound passengers and resumed visa-free travel for visitors from specific countries, including South Korea, on the day. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases rebounded to over 15,000 on Tuesday following the extended weekend, though daily infections have been on a downward trend.

The country reported 15,476 new COVID-19 infections, including 95 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,995,246, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

On Monday, the daily caseload fell below 10,000 for the first time in 14 weeks at 8,981 amid waning virus infections and fewer tests over the extended weekend.

South Korea has seen a gradual downtrend in new infections after peaking at over 180,000 cases on a single day in mid-August.

The country added 10 deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 28,708. The number of critically ill patients stood at 313, up from 311 a day earlier, the KDCA said. (Yonhap)