 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul shares open sharply lower on tech, auto losses

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 11, 2022 - 09:32       Updated : Oct 11, 2022 - 09:32
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened sharply lower Tuesday as investors unloaded tech, auto and other issues amid worries that monetary tightening and geopolitical risks could tip the global economy into a recession.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 48.12 points, or 2.16 percent, to 2,184.72 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

In Seoul, most shares opened sharply lower, with tech and auto issues suffering heavy downswings.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics tumbled 3.56 percent, and chip giant SK hynix shed 2.96 percent.

Carmakers also traded lower, with top automaker Hyundai Motor sinking 4.27 percent and its affiliate Kia falling 5.63 percent.

Major chemical firm LG Chem went down 0.85 percent, and internet giant Naver skidded 1.88 percent.

Battery maker LG Energy Solutions was among the few gainers by advancing 0.73 percent.

The Korean won was trading at 1,431.80 won against the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 19.4 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114