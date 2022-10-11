NK leader attends greenhouse farm opening ceremony on key party anniv.

This photo, published by North Korea's Central News Agency on Tuesday, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaking to party officials as he attends a ceremony to mark the completion of a greenhouse farm in the country's eastern province on the occasion of the 77th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. (KCNA)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a ceremony to mark the completion of building a greenhouse farm in the country's eastern province on a key party anniversary, Pyongyang's state media said Tuesday.

A day earlier, Kim took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm in Hamju County, South Hamgyong Province, on the occasion of the 77th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

In his speech, Kim called for the construction of more large-scale greenhouse farms across the country in a bid to push for the country's agricultural development, the KCNA said.

In February, Kim instructed officials to complete the construction of the farm by the party anniversary.

Meanwhile, the North's media reports showed the country had held various cultural events to celebrate the anniversary, but there were no military parades or major political events.

Kim inspected tactical nuclear drills that took place from Sept. 25 through Oct. 9 to assess the simulated use of nukes in response to the latest joint military drills by South Korea and the United States, the KCNA reported. (Yonhap)