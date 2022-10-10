 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Some 200 environmental activists killed in 2021

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Oct 11, 2022 - 08:00       Updated : Oct 11, 2022 - 08:00

Some 200 environmental and land defense activists were killed around the world in 2021, including some 54 in Mexico, which assumed the position of the deadliest country in the annual report by nongovernmental organization Global Witness.

More than three-quarters of the killings took place in Latin America, where Colombia, Brazil and Nicaragua also logged double-digit death tolls.

It was the third consecutive year of increases for Mexico and a jump from 30 such activists killed in 2020.

The victims died fighting resource exploitation and in land disputes. Conflicts over mining were tied to 27 deaths worldwide, the most for any sector. (AP)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
