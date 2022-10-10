Kim Jong-un vows to bolster nuclear combat capabilities with 'all means possible,' rejects dialogue

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) covers his ears with his wife Ri Sol-ju during an inspection of major drills in this photo provided by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Monday. (Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to bolster nuclear weapons capabilities “with all possible means” as he led a weekslong military training of tactical nuclear weapon units, the country’s state media said Monday.

Leading a “field inspection” of the military drill conducted from Sept. 25 to Sunday, Kim also said there is no need to speak with “enemies,” while blaming the United States and South Korea for raising military tension on the Korean Peninsula.

"Even at this very moment, we detect busy military movements of the enemies. The continuous, intentional and irresponsible actions by the US and South Korea that escalate tension will only lead to stronger response from us. We are closely looking at the crisis,” Kim was quoted as saying by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

"The enemies are saying so and so about dialogue and negotiation (with us) when they continue to pose military threats. But we have nothing to talk about with the enemies nor do we feel the need to.”

Kim's statement comes as an apparent rejection of proposals made by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden that promised economic benefits if the North comes to the negotiation table for denuclearization.