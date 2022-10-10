Government tries to persuade opposition party on Gender Ministry abolishment

Gender Minister Kim Hyun-sook speaks at a meeting held Monday to discuss the abolition of the ministry at the governmental complex in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

The government and the ruling party are trying to persuade the opposition party on the abolishment and reorganization of the Gender Ministry, arguing that the ministry’s functions will be strengthened after the measures.

The ruling People Power Party’s government organization reform bill has caused major ripples over the past few days with the Gender Ministry reorganization. The reform involves abolishing the ministry and dividing its functions between the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the Ministry of Employment and Labor.

The reform plan has been met with attacks that the government is ignoring women’s rights. In response to the criticism, the government and the ruling party are claiming that the abolishment would not lead to the end of the ministry’s functions, but that it will be strengthened after the changes.

"We will strengthen protection for women, and move away from using the term 'alleged victim' in sexual offenses caused by abuse of power,” President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday.

The presidential office backed the statement.

“The abolition of the ministry does not mean scrapping its previous functions,” Ahn Sang-hoon, the senior presidential secretary for social affairs, said. “It is rather about strengthening its functions according to the changing times.”

Gender Minister Kim Hyun-sook also underlined that the abolishment and merger would not mean the end of gender equality policies.

"I can confidently say we have built up a system that can improve the gender equality (of Korea),” Kim said at a briefing held Friday.

Despite the assertions, the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea remains skeptical of the reform, questioning whether the core functions of the Gender Ministry would be transferred entirely to the Welfare Ministry.

With the Democratic Party’s Chairman Lee Jae-myung expressing his concern over the reform plan, the opposition party, which holds a majority in parliament with 169 out of 299 seats, is unlikely to agree easily with it.

The Democratic Party has continued to accuse the president and ruling party of using the Gender Ministry’s abolishment as a tool to deal with political crises.

"The (abolishment plan) is (an act of) irresponsibility that ignores the social structure in which the younger generation suffers under," Democratic Party Rep. Park Yong-jin wrote on his social media account on Monday.

"President Yoon has been using gender conflict as a cheat code for the recovery of his approval ratings since the presidential election," he said. "If there is a problem within the Gender Ministry, we should be fixing that problem within the Gender Ministry."



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)