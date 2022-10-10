 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

BOK says riskier borrowers close to bankruptcy ahead of rate hike

By Choi Si-young
Published : Oct 10, 2022 - 15:23       Updated : Oct 10, 2022 - 15:23
(123rf)
(123rf)

Some 381,000 households would be unable to repay their loans even if they liquidated everything they have including their homes, as of December last year, Bank of Korea data showed Monday.

The report -- revealed by Rep. Kang Jun-hyeon of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea as part of the annual parliamentary audit -- said “riskier borrowers” account for 3.2 percent of the entire loan group, with their loan volume making up 6.2 percent of the total at 69.4 trillion won ($48.6 billion).

A single interest rate hike of 50 basis points, twice the usual size, would push up the interest owed by 6.5 trillion won for all borrowers combined, the central bank added. The BOK is expected to back a second raise of 50 basis points Wednesday, and potentially another in November, to corral persistent inflation. The two hikes would take the policy rate to 3.5 percent by year-end.

“Given the mounting debts, raising borrowing costs could not only burden borrowers but expand volatility in financial markets,” the BOK said. Inflation and a global rush to tighter policy to contain it are major concerns for policymakers, according to the bank. Rapidly rising US interest rates have led to growing calls for a currency swap deal to prevent a dollar shortage.

In September, Korea’s foreign exchange reserves shrank by nearly $20 billion, the biggest monthly decline in 14 years, because intervention had taken place to limit the wild swings in the Korean won, which now sits at a 13-year low against the dollar.

But the shrinking dollar reserves in no way are a prelude to a currency crisis, reminiscent of the 1997 Asian financial crisis, the bank says, with the governor maintaining that reserves are still strong despite the recent dollar drop. Gov. Rhee Chang-young, who left the International Monetary Fund to join the central bank in April, last week told the National Assembly that the group shares his view.

Whether a currency deal with the US could calm local currency markets in the long term is debatable, Rhee added, saying the decision “rested solely on the US” anyway. “It’s not really my place to comment on the issue,” he said.

The two countries last signed a currency deal in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. That deal expired last year.



By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114