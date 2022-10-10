AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk to put out solo debut album led by ‘Panorama’

Poster image for the first solo album by Lee Chan-hyuk of AKMU, "Error," with lead track "Panorama" (YG Entertainment)

Lee Chan-hyuk of K-pop sibling duo AKMU is gearing up to release his first solo album this month. The upcoming album’s lead track will be “Panorama,” YG Entertainment, the duo’s agency, said Monday.

With the announcement, the K-pop powerhouse also released a new poster image hinting at the message of the new song. It shows the musician bending his back and gazing upward in a dark tunnel.

His first individual album, “Error” is set to drop on Oct. 17. Details on the album including its concept and genre have not yet been unveiled, but Lee’s solo debut itself has piqued fans' interest for his unique musical style.

“It will be an album that harmonizes Lee Chan-hyuk's boldness and incomparable original imagination,” YG said in a statement. “This will also be one that fully captures his philosophy in music.”

“Error” will become his first solo work since he debuted as half of AKMU in 2014 with the full-length album “Play.” The 26-year-old musician has made himself known for his talent in writing lyrics and arranging music.

Lee has taken part in making numerous K-pop songs, including Younha’s “Think About You” (2015), Treasure’s “Slowmotion” (2021), Lee Seung-chul’s “We Were” (2021), IU’s “Ah Puh” (2021), Mudd the Student’s “Dissonance” (2021) and Lee Hyo-ri’s “Free Smile” (2022).

AKMU rose to popularity after appearing as contestants on the second season of SBS competition “K-pop Star” in 2012. The sibling duo became the show’s ultimate winner and was scouted by YG.

The duo has received accolades from critics and fans alike for their witty self-produced numbers. "Don't Cross Your Legs,” "Melted,” "A Foreigner's Confession," "Crescendo,” “It is Ramen” and “Nakka (With IU)” are among the pair’s hit songs.