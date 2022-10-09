Seoul Light show's fall edition to be continued in winter

An image from a media facade show titled, "Cosmo Walker" is projected on the facade of a Dongdaemun Design Plaza building in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)



The first round of the Seoul Light show, a media facade show organized by the Seoul Design Foundation, ended Sunday, premiering the main show that is slated to kick off in December this year.



Seoul Light show is an annual event that features media facade shows at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, utilizing projection mapping and the curved aluminum-panel surface of Zaha Hadid’s architectural work. Since its first edition in 2019, the media show has attracted over 1 million visitors and has become one of the more popular winter festivals in Seoul, the design foundation said.



The theme of this year’s Seoul Light show is “Designing Life at the Universe.“ The design foundation said this year‘s media show aims to present a glimpse into the future, when orbital vacations and encounters with aliens become possible.



The show comes in two separate rounds. The first round of the show for the fall season just ended Sunday, and the second round -- the main show -- is to kick off in December.



Presented during the latest edition was a media facade show titled "Cosmo Walker," which showed moving images of a person walking in futuristic outfits on a facade of a DDP building.





Models walk down a runway prepared in front of Dongdaemun Design Plaza, in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald))