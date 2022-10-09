Jeju to host first-ever exhibit on future agricultural machinery

Governor Oh Young-hun (fourth from left) and co-chairpersons of the organizing committee for the first electric and autonomous agriculture expo pose for a photo during a commissioning ceremony in Jeju, Sept. 30. (IEVE)

The first-ever expo for electric and autonomous driving agricultural machinery will be held from Nov. 8 to 10 in Jeju, according to the expo organizing committee Sunday.

Officially titled ‘IEVE : The 1st Electric and Autonomous Agricuture,' the expo is co-hosted by the International Electric Vehicle Expo, Korea Global EV Association Network, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and the Korea Agricultural Machinery Forum.

The expo organizing committee appointed Oh Young-hun, governor of Jeju, as honorary chairman on Sept. 30.

"Carbon neutrality is becoming an important issue in the agricultural sector," said Oh at the event. "In particular, the drop in farming manpower due to the aging population signals the importance of electrification and autonomous driving technology for the agricultural machinery."

Organized as a venue for sharing knowledge about electrification and autonomous driving technology for agricultural machinery, the expo aims to open a discussion of carbon neutrality and efficiency in the agricultural sector.

State-of-the-art electric agricultural machinery and eco-friendly farming equipment will be presented at some 200 booths, along with conferences which will discuss changing agricultural policies and technologies.

Special forums for the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and China, international agricultural machinery policies and smart farms are also to be held simultaneously.

"Applying new technologies to agricultural machinery is rising as the most effective method to increasing agricultural productivity and reducing carbon emission,” said Lee Eun-man, chairman of the committee.

"The expo will function as a place to facilitate international exchanges and search for a realistic and scientific way to realize sustainable agricultural businesses," added Lee.