 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Hangeul Day
Business

Jeju to host first-ever exhibit on future agricultural machinery

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Oct 9, 2022 - 14:59       Updated : Oct 9, 2022 - 15:01
Governor Oh Young-hun (fourth from left) and co-chairpersons of the organizing committee for the first electric and autonomous agriculture expo pose for a photo during a commissioning ceremony in Jeju, Sept. 30. (IEVE)
Governor Oh Young-hun (fourth from left) and co-chairpersons of the organizing committee for the first electric and autonomous agriculture expo pose for a photo during a commissioning ceremony in Jeju, Sept. 30. (IEVE)

 

The first-ever expo for electric and autonomous driving agricultural machinery will be held from Nov. 8 to 10 in Jeju, according to the expo organizing committee Sunday.

Officially titled ‘IEVE : The 1st Electric and Autonomous Agricuture,' the expo is co-hosted by the International Electric Vehicle Expo, Korea Global EV Association Network, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and the Korea Agricultural Machinery Forum.

The expo organizing committee appointed Oh Young-hun, governor of Jeju, as honorary chairman on Sept. 30.

"Carbon neutrality is becoming an important issue in the agricultural sector," said Oh at the event. "In particular, the drop in farming manpower due to the aging population signals the importance of electrification and autonomous driving technology for the agricultural machinery."

Organized as a venue for sharing knowledge about electrification and autonomous driving technology for agricultural machinery, the expo aims to open a discussion of carbon neutrality and efficiency in the agricultural sector.

State-of-the-art electric agricultural machinery and eco-friendly farming equipment will be presented at some 200 booths, along with conferences which will discuss changing agricultural policies and technologies.

Special forums for the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and China, international agricultural machinery policies and smart farms are also to be held simultaneously.

"Applying new technologies to agricultural machinery is rising as the most effective method to increasing agricultural productivity and reducing carbon emission,” said Lee Eun-man, chairman of the committee.

"The expo will function as a place to facilitate international exchanges and search for a realistic and scientific way to realize sustainable agricultural businesses," added Lee.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114