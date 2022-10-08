 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Photo News] Riding the Korean Wave with K-pop artists at ‘The-K Concert’

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Oct 8, 2022 - 10:46       Updated : Oct 8, 2022 - 10:57
Boy band NCT Dream performs during “The-K Concert” held at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul on Friday. (Courtesy of 2022 K-Culture Festival)
Boy band NCT Dream performs during "The-K Concert" held at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul on Friday. (Courtesy of 2022 K-Culture Festival)

K-pop singers met with the audience at a K-pop concert titled “The-K Concert” on Friday at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul.

Boy band Monsta X performs during “The-K Concert” held at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul on Friday. (Courtesy of 2022 K-Culture Festival)
Boy band Monsta X performs during "The-K Concert" held at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul on Friday. (Courtesy of 2022 K-Culture Festival)
Boy band Winner performs during “The-K Concert” held at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul on Friday. (Courtesy of 2022 K-Culture Festival)
Boy band Winner performs during "The-K Concert" held at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul on Friday. (Courtesy of 2022 K-Culture Festival)
Girl group Ive performs during “The-K Concert” held at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul on Friday. (Courtesy of 2022 K-Culture Festival)
Girl group Ive performs during "The-K Concert" held at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul on Friday. (Courtesy of 2022 K-Culture Festival)

Jointly hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and its affiliated private Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, the festival has been held annually to promote Hallyu, or the Korean Wave.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
