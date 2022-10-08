 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

N. Korea says its missile tests are 'self-defense' actions against US threats

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 8, 2022 - 10:21       Updated : Oct 8, 2022 - 10:21
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

North Korea stressed Saturday that its latest missile tests are "regular and self-defense" actions against US military threats, taking issue with a UN aviation agency's condemnation of its recent ballistic missile firing.

In a statement, North Korea's National Aviation Administration said, "The missile test launch by the DPRK is a regular and planned self-defensive step for defending the country's security and the regional peace from the US direct military threats that have lasted for more than half a century." The DPRK is the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The International Civil Aviation Organization, a specialized UN agency handling affairs related to international air navigation, formally described the North's continued launching of ballistic missiles over or near international air routes without prior notice as a serious threat to the safety of civil aviation.

The North, however, claimed its missile testing did not pose any threat or harm to the safety of civilian aviation or neighboring countries.

It made clear that its missile activities are aimed at countering US military threats and criticized the ICAO's move.

"We categorically condemns and rejects this as a political provocation of the US and its vassal forces aimed to infringe upon the sovereignty of the DPRK," the NAA said.

North Korea has ratcheted up tensions on the peninsula with a string of weapons tests, including the firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday.

Pyongyang's missile tests are widely viewed as its protest against joint military exercises by South Korea and the US as the Kim Jong-un regime regarded them as a rehearsal for invasion.

The allies staged large-scale annual combined military drills from late August till early September. They also staged joint naval exercises involving a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, earlier this week in a show of force against the North's provocations. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114