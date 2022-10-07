Itaewon Global Village Festival to bring back multicultural spirit to town

A live DJ performance held during the 2019 Itaewon Global Village Festival, in front of the Hamilton Hotel Itaewon, in Yongsan, central Seoul. (Itaewon Global Village Festival Organizing Committee)

The annual Itaewon Global Village Festival returns this weekend after a two-year pandemic pause, Seoul's Yongsan-gu Office announced Thursday.

During the festival, more than a million visitors of various nationalities are expected to come together in the neighborhood of Itaewon, known as the melting pot of Korea, with dozens of ethnic restaurants found throughout its alleys.

Under the slogan, "Let's Get Together," the festival's main events will be held in the Itaewon Special Tourism Zone Area, situated in the middle of Yongsan's three intersecting districts -- Hangangjin, Itaewon and Noksapyeong Stations. The festival will run Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Various cultural performances with live music, art and food, will be featured. World food and beverage vendors will be set up through the larger Itaewon area, with outdoor DJ parties being held in the evenings.

The festival's highlight, a parade, will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday. More than 1,000 participants from 32 different teams have registered to participate this year in the 1.4-kilometer-long parade, which starts at Hangangjin Station and passes through Itaewon Station, then onto the festival's main stage, near Noksapyeong Station.