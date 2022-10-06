Festival for coffee aficionados to kick off in Gangneung

The 14th edition of the Gangneung Coffee Festival will be held at the Gangneung Olympic Park Ice Arena for four days, from Friday to Monday.

The indoor arena's first and second floors will be set up as coffee brewing, tasting, and product selling booths, while food trucks and resting areas will be installed outside the arena.

This year's festival will be run as an eco-friendly festival, according to the Gangneung Culture and Arts Foundation, the main host of the event.

"We have consistently held waste-reduction initiatives in prior festivals. But this year, we hope to expand it further to actual participation from visitors." a GCAF festival staff member told The Korea Herald.

While multiuse cups were provided for tasting sessions last year, this year’s festival encourages participants to bring their own tumblers and mugs. Plastic cups are completely banned within the compound during the festival period.

Those who post photos on social media using tumblers at the festival site will be given a chance to participate in a lucky draw event for round-trip airline tickets, sponsored by Fly Gangwon airlines.

The festival’s signature program, a performance called “100 People 100 Tastes,” will be held as a hybrid event, on site and online.