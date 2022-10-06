[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Sancheong Herbal Medicinal Festival The 20th Sancheong Medicinal Herb Festival, which started on Sept. 30, will run through Oct. 10 at the areas near Sancheong IC Entrance and Donguibogam Village in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province. The festival, which began in 2001, includes exhibitions and events where one can learn about and experience Korea's medicinal herbs, for which the county of Sancheong is well-known. Sancheong is considered the home of Jirisan, a mountain where over 1,000 medicinal herbs can be found. Many on-hand experiences -- including traditional Korean games, pinwheels, dalgona, Oriental herb cocktail making experiences -- will be available. Medicinal herbs can also be bought at the agricultural specialty product market. For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit scherb.or.kr.

Seosan Haemieupseong Fortress Festival The 19th-edition of Seosan Haemieupseong Fortress Festival is scheduled to be held from Oct. 7 to 9 at Haemieupsong Fortress areas in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province. The annual event celebrates the renowned fortress with over 600 years of history with a media facade, parade, performances, fortress building event, special AR-experience booth and more.

A nighttime docent led-tour program along the rampart of the fortress is scheduled on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. as well. A shuttle bus services are offered for the visitors every two hours from 10 a.m. at Seosan City Hall, Juksung-dong Samsung Apartment, Sechang Apartment, Koaroo Apartment and Iaan Apartment. Updated information can be found at www.haemifest.com.

Untan 1330 1st Step Festa The first Untan 1330 1st Step Festa is set to be held from Oct. 8-9 at the areas of Hwangji Pond, located at the center of Taebaek, Gangwon Province. The two-day festival celebrates the opening of a new 173-kilometer trail Untan Godo 1330, a highland roads connecting the abandoned mine areas in four cities in Gangwon Province -- Yeongwol, Jeongseon, Taebaek and Samcheok. The trail, which is divided into nine different courses, starts at Untan 1330 Information Center in Yeongwol and ends at the Saecheonnyeon Coastal Part’s Tower of Wishes in Samcheok.

Various K-pop artists, including a trot singer Hong Jin-young singer and songwriter Younha, rappers MC Sniper, Super Bee, Rhythm Power, rock band Monni, singer Bobby Kim and more, will star in the music festival. More information can be found at tour.taebaek.go.kr/tour and www.untan1330.com/untan.

Incheon Soraepogu Port Festival The three-day Incheon Soraepogu Port Festival will kick off Oct. 1 at Soraepogu Port and Soraepogu Traditional Market in Incheon. To promote its rich cultural history as an old fishing village, the event features a traditional market selling fresh fish caught off Sorae and an exhibition of traditional fishing tools. A special stamp tour, fireworks and music performances by local artists are scheduled to entertain visitors of all ages. Admission is free. Updated information can be found at www.namdong.go.kr.