[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches collaboration cake with Chantecaille In celebration of the hotel's upcoming seventh anniversary, Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has launched a gluten-free cake, Tasty Palette, in partnership with Chantecaille, a premium cosmetic brand. Pastry chef Jimmy Boulay created the special cake using local ingredients. Acacia honey from Korea and coconut is used in place of gluten-free flour, sugar, or artificial sweeteners, and domestic figs are used as the main ingredient. The whole cake is priced at 66,000 won, and 20,000 won for a small one. Those who purchase the cake will receive a discount voucher of 20,000 won per cake which can be used at the Chantecaille online boutique. The cakes are available until Nov. 24. For inquiries, call (02) 6388-5500.

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul unveils ‘Family by JW’ package JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents a seasonal promotion promising a relaxing staycation for families with young children. The "Family by JW" package features a choice of the Griffin Suite or Deluxe Room, with a tent and mat set up in-room and an LED mood lamp of the Dutch character Miffy. The package also includes a set of three varieties of a bubble cleanser by premium children’s bath brand, Kefii. A coloring set and hotel puzzle are included in the package for the family to enjoy. The package starts at 365,000 won, and is available until Nov. 30. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6268.

Sheraton Grand Incheon launches 'Flavor of Thailand & Seafood' promotion Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel's buffet restaurant Feast is presenting a seafood dining promotion, from Saturday to Nov. 24. A number of popular Thai dishes including crab curry, Pad Thai noodles and Thai-style salads will be served, along with pork options. Roasted sirloin steak and barbecued pork ribs will be prepared in the the open kitchen. The Korean food section features ganjanggejang and yukhoe. In the dessert section, seasonal fruits including fresh figs, are also available. Unlimited sparkling wine is served free of charge on weekends. For inquiries, call (032) 835-1000.

The Ambassador Seoul - A Pullman Hotel presents 'Arabian Nights' set The Ambassador Seoul - A Pullman Hotel is presenting a new dessert selection named the "Arabian Nights" set, through Dec. 31. The menu offers Arabic coffee that has a spicy and cinnamon kick and four pieces of sweet date palms. Four pieces of kaymak sandwiches are also served. The special package is offered at the Lounge and Bar, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The package is priced at 38,000 won for two guests and 57,000 won for three. For information, call (02) 2270-3101.