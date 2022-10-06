 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Exhibition of Nigerian art hopes to sow ‘seeds of culture’

By Hwang Dong-Hee
Published : Oct 6, 2022 - 19:49       Updated : Oct 6, 2022 - 19:49
Art is on display at the “Seeds of Friendship” exhibition on Thursday at Summit Gallery in southern Seoul. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)
Art is on display at the “Seeds of Friendship” exhibition on Thursday at Summit Gallery in southern Seoul. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

An exhibition that highlights contemporary Nigerian arts opened Thursday at the Summit Gallery in southern Seoul.

The exhibition, entitled “Seeds of Friendship,” introduces 110 pieces of art including six sculptures by 22 contemporary Nigerian artists, under the slogan “planting the seeds of culture on friendship.”

Works of celebrated artists such as Tony Enebeli, who has a distinctive style of using plastocast and metal foil, and emerging young artists such as Kehinde Muraina are on display.

Jeon Hai-ok, a gayageum byeongchang, performs at the opening ceremony for “Seeds of Friendship,” Thursday. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)
Jeon Hai-ok, a gayageum byeongchang, performs at the opening ceremony for “Seeds of Friendship,” Thursday. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

The opening ceremony kicked off with Jeon Hai-ok, a gayageum byeongchang specialist and designated national intangible cultural asset, singing and playing the gayageum at the same time.

Choi Jin-young, CEO of The Korea Herald and Herald Artday, a subsidiary of Herald Corp., delivered congratulatory remarks at the opening ceremony.

“This exhibition on Nigerian arts holds several meanings as we have a theme of sowing the ‘cultural seeds.’ The seeds grow and blossom flowers and fruits.” Choi said. “I hope that with exhibitions like these we share arts and cultures.”

Joining at the ceremony was Andy O. Ine, CEO of KrabHouse Ventures, an art gallery based in Lagos, Nigeria.

“I’m very excited to be here. The beauty of arts is that even though I don’t speak the language, arts speak to us. You enjoy it, it comes to you,” Ine said.

“Let’s take time to forget everything and enjoy this choice of artworks from Nigeria. Nigeria has amazing artists. I’m sure you will enjoy yourself.”

The exhibition runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday.

The exhibition has been jointly organized by Herald Artday, Art Token and Art Tech Tree, and is hosted by The Korea Herald and KrabHouse Ventures. It is co-sponsored by the Nigerian Embassy in Korea, The Korea Herald and The Herald Business.



By Hwang Dong-Hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114