Book ‘Secrets of Vine's Management’ focuses on human growth

The book "Secrets of Vine's Management" looks into the importance of focusing on the growth of human resources.

The book, written by business adviser Diana Hong, focuses on the growth of Vine Group, a business based in Seoul with some 10 subsidiaries across different industries such as education, platform services, hotel, dining and more. The book is the first in a series which looks into the success of different individuals and businesses in Korea.

"Running a business is like vine farming. Just like how businesses need good human resources for a sustainable growth, vines can only bear fruit at the hands of a diligent farmer," Hong said.

“Vine Group was managed like vines which bear fruit on a barren soil. Then, the group which started out as an education business, grew into a global firm with some 10 subsidiaries,” Hong said.

The book looks into how Vine Group invested in the education of its employees for the growth of the firm, believing in the potential of individuals. For instance, the firm has a separate budget for employee education with an in-house learning program.

Additionally, the book highlights the “centennial growth” of Vine Group. According to Hong, the firm has a 100-year business calendar, which enables its employees to set long-term goals.

Though more businesses are turning to new forms of working from home to using artificial intelligence and digital systems, in the end, they all work with people, Hong said, in recommendation of the book.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)