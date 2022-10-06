Yoon to talk with Kishida over security against NK provocations

President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida greet each other ahead of the Korea-Japan summit at a conference building in New York on Sept. 21.

President Yoon Suk-yeol was set to discuss security issues related to North Korea’s successive ballistic missile provocations in a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida late afternoon on Thursday.

Following North Korea's consecutive ballistic missile launches, the international community, including the US and Japan, has raised criticism and strengthened security cooperation to enhance deterrence against the North.

North Korea's Thursday firing was the sixth in the past 12 days, working out to a missile launch once every two days. It is the 10th missile launch since the inauguration of the Yoon Suk-yeol government. As of this year, North Korea has launched ballistic missiles 22 times, and cruise missiles twice.

North Korea's provocations, and other security issues, are likely to be discussed at the talks with Kishida, Yoon told reporters ahead of their meeting.

“It is not known exactly what will be the subject of our conversation with Prime Minister Kishida," Yoon said. “Japan seems to be in a big mess because of the IRBM (intermediate-range ballistic missile), which passed through the Japanese archipelago the day before yesterday, and I expect (we could) talk about security issues."

Shortly after the North's provocation earlier in the day, Kishida met with reporters at the prime minister's residence and said North Korea's ballistic missile launch cannot be tolerated, according to Japanese media, including NHK and Kyodo News.

He instructed officials to provide the public with quick and accurate information by concentrating on collecting and analyzing information related to North Korean missiles, the media outlets reported.

The North's provocations also led to an unusually straightforward statement from the White House. On Monday, a White House statement condemned North Korea's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile. It was the second time the White House directly condemned North Korea's missile launches since US President Joe Biden took office.

The White House said the US strongly condemns North Korea’s "dangerous and reckless" decision to launch a long-range ballistic missile over Japan. “This action is destabilizing and shows the DPRK’s blatant disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions and international safety norms.”

Separately, Yoon, citing Kishida's speech at the Japanese National Assembly on Monday, also hoped to discuss the normalization of the two neighboring nations.

Calling it a "fairly forward-looking statement" toward South Korea, and taking into account the opinions of the government and people in Japan, Yoon said it was possible the issue would be on the agenda.

Kishida, in the speech, defined Korea as an important neighboring country that should cooperate in responding to the various challenges of the international community and that the government will communicate closely with the Korean government.

However, historical issues between Korea and Japan are not expected to be discussed in depth.

Japanese news reports, citing several government officials, said although the leaders of South Korea and Japan have spoken in June and September, the Japanese side has remained cautious. The reports said the phone call could also be limited to discussing the North Korean provocations, without touching on the issue of conscripted workers.

