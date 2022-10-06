 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon set to speak with Japan's Kishida amid N. Korea missile launches

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 6, 2022 - 09:21       Updated : Oct 6, 2022 - 09:21
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pose for a photo prior to their talks in New York, in this file photo taken on Sept. 21, as they meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pose for a photo prior to their talks in New York, in this file photo taken on Sept. 21, as they meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol is set to speak by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday following a series of North Korean missile tests that included a launch over Japan.

The plan for a phone call was announced Wednesday, a day after North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan before crashing into the Pacific Ocean.

The launch was the biggest provocation by North Korea in years and sent the Japanese people scrambling to evacuate while suspending train operations in some areas.

On Thursday morning, North Korea fired two more short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea in its sixth launch in under two weeks.

Yoon and Kishida are expected to coordinate the two countries' response to the North's provocations and discuss ways to strengthen trilateral cooperation with the United States.

The two held their first one-on-one talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last month, sharing "serious concern" about North Korea's nuclear program, including the possibility of a seventh nuclear test and its recent adoption of a law mandating the use of nuclear weapons in scenarios where its leadership is under threat.

Yoon and Kishida also agreed on the need to improve relations between the two countries by resolving pending issues, the presidential office said.

The two countries have been locked in a protracted row over wartime forced labor and other issues related to Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114