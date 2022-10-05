 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Proud to be Korean? More people say no

By Park Han-na
Published : Oct 5, 2022 - 15:24       Updated : Oct 5, 2022 - 15:24
(123rf)
(123rf)

Nearly 1 in 5 Koreans say they are not proud of their nationality, and 1 in 3 say they are not willing to fight for the country, according to the World Values Survey, a global research project conducted by social scientists on Wednesday.

To a question asking if they feel proud of their nationality, 18.6 percent of Korean respondents said “no,” showed the cross-national, five-year study conducted between 2017 and 2022.

In the previous WVS, carried out between 2010 and 2014, 9 percent expressed a negative opinion toward being Korean nationals.

South Korea placed 47th among the 57 countries where the survey was carried out, with some 81.4 percent saying they are proud to be Korean nationals. The overall average of the 57 countries was 87 percent.

For the question related to pride in one's nationality, Colombia had the highest rate at 92 percent among major OECD countries, followed by Mexico (91.2 percent), New Zealand (89.8 percent), Greece (89.2 percent), Turkey (87.6 percent), Canada (87.6 percent) and Australia (85.7 percent).

The survey also revealed that some 32.6 percent of Koreans were unwilling to fight in a war for their country, higher than the 25.9 percent average of those unwilling to fight in OECD member countries.

The World Values Survey is a common questionnaire survey used to study the changing attitudes and values of individuals across the world. It is conducted in waves, with each wave covering a span of five years. The latest one was the seventh wave.



By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114