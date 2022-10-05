 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

S. Korea's exports outlook worsens for Q4

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 5, 2022 - 09:24       Updated : Oct 5, 2022 - 09:24
Cargo ships anchored at Busan Port (Yonhap)
Cargo ships anchored at Busan Port (Yonhap)

South Korea's exports are expected to worsen in the fourth quarter of the year amid a global economic slowdown, a trade body said Wednesday.

The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) said its export business survey index stood at 84.4 for the October-December period, down from 94.4 three months earlier and staying below par for three consecutive quarters.

The index came to 96.1 in the second quarter of the year, falling below the benchmark 100 for the first time in two years.

A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists, while a reading above the benchmark means the opposite. The survey was carried out on 1,027 companies with exports of $500,000 or more.

The bleak outlook comes amid a slowing world economy resulting from rising material prices, global monetary tightening stemming from runaway inflation and the greater volatility of the won-dollar exchange rate.

KITA said South Korea's export conditions may not easily take a turn for the better down the road in light of those negative factors.

South Korea has seen its exports grow at a much slower pace in recent months in the face of a global economic slowdown amid aggressive monetary tightening around the globe.

Its exports rose a mere 2.8 percent on-year to $57.46 billion in September, and the country suffered a trade deficit for the sixth consecutive month on high global energy prices. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114