[English cafe] 10/6 목요일

DIVINE TRADITION

An Indian woman dresses up as the Goddess Durga during a Kumari Puja ritual as part of the Durga Puja festival at Shidaspur village, north of Kolkata, India, Oct. 3. Durga Puja Festival organizers, artists and members of all levels of society gathered to celebrate UNESCO's announcement to include the Durga Puja in Kolkata in its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (EPA)

지난 3일, 인도 콜카타의 시다스푸르 마을에서 두르가 여신으로 분장한 인도인 여성이 두르가 푸자 축제의 쿠마리 푸자 의식에 참여하고 있다. 두르가 푸자 축제 주최측과 예술인 및 사회 각계의 인사들은 '콜카타의 두르가 푸자'를 인류무형문화유산 목록에 포함시킨 유네스코의 결정을 축하하였다. (EPA)