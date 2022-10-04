PyeongChang to host 18th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in December

The World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates logo
PyeongChang, the host city for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangwon Province, will hold the 18th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates from Dec. 12-14, according to the local government on Tuesday.
The World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates is a forum initiated by Mikhail Gorbachev, in which Nobel Peace Prize laureates, experts on peace and conflict resolution and representatives from peace organizations gather together for dialogue. Since its inaugural edition in Rome in 1999, the annual event has been one of the important international peace events.
The organizer of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates said, “Gangwon Province is still being torn between North and South, and still paying the price of war repercussions such as family separation and landmines. Nonetheless, it has promoted peace through successful hosting of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, becoming a prominent emblem of peace and human brotherhood.”
The government of Gangwon Province expects that the 18th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates can contribute to the improvement of inter-Korean relations and peacekeeping on the Korean Peninsula.
Gangwon Province Gov. Kim Jin-tae also said, “Gangwon Province, the fiercest battlefield of the Korean War, has overcome the scars of the war and division and is pursuing the dream of peace. In this respect, having the Nobel Peace laureates explore ways to enhance peace among human beings here in Gangwon Province itself holds great significance.”
Kim added, “In today’s world where world peace is being challenged in many ways, Gangwon Province will seek measures to achieve peace and coexistence of mankind together with Nobel Peace laureates based on the principle of integration and solidarity presented in the value of togetherness.”
PyeongChang Mayor Shim Jae-kook also noted, “We are very pleased to host the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in PyeongChang, home of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games that inspired people around the world.” Shim added that PyeongChang will continue to make efforts “ to spread world peace and the Olympic spirit.”
Ekaterina Zagladina, president of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, said, “The summit, with the attendance of the Nobel Peace Laureates, wants to contribute to the meritorious work that PyeongChang, Gangwon and South Korea are doing to spread the culture of peace.
Zagladina added that the summit aims to contribute to promoting dialogue for peace on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the world, and hopes that it opens a fruitful and stimulating dialogue on various levels of society.
The upcoming edition of the global event will run for three days under the title of “Stronger Together,” providing venues for diverse activities including panel discussions, forums, consultations and culture activities.
The government of Gangwon Province said this year’s event has also prepared a “Leading by Example” program where young people can participate in peace activities together with Nobel Peace laureates.
This program, which was first introduced in 2012 by the permanent secretariat of the summit, will allow local and international university students to meet with Nobel Peace laureates and engage in dialogue on peace.
The local government expressed hopes that the “Leading by Example” program would inspire young people.
Meanwhile, the permanent secretariat of the summit will declare PyeongChang a "City of Peace" in recognition of the city’s contributions to peace, the government of Gangwon Province said.
By Shim Woo-hyun
