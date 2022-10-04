 Back To Top
Seoul Africa Festival 2022

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Oct 4, 2022 - 14:02       Updated : Oct 4, 2022 - 14:36
Guests exchange greetings and experience African culture at the Seoul Africa Festival at Seoul Forest Park in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, Saturday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald).
The Seoul Africa Festival 2022 was held at Seoul Forest Park in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, on Saturday, October 1. Hosted by Africa Insight -- a non-profit organization registered under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs -- the festival presented diverse aspects of African cultures through music, dance, books, food, beverages, and human interactions. The festival was attended by domestic and overseas African organizations, embassies of African countries in Korea, Koreans, and foreign residents in Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
