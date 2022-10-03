 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Hyundai Steel expands earthquake-proof H Core lineup

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Oct 4, 2022 - 17:46       Updated : Oct 4, 2022 - 17:46
A promotional poster for Hyundai Steel's earthquake-resistant materials brand H Core (Hyundai Steel)
A promotional poster for Hyundai Steel's earthquake-resistant materials brand H Core (Hyundai Steel)

South Korea’s second-largest steelmaker Hyundai Steel said Thursday it would expand the product lineup of its earthquake-resistant structural steel, branded as H Core.

H Core was launched in 2017 to include materials used for earthquake-proof designs such as rebar and section steel. Through the recent expansion, the steelmaker will incorporate other materials that can be used throughout the construction process such as cold and hot rolled steel, steel plates, and steel pipes.

The steelmaker said it plans on building a premium image for the brand by including only the most durable and sustainable products.

A brand website was also newly launched Thursday to better communicate brand information to customers, Hyundai Steel said.

“We hope that H Core becomes recognized as the best construction materials brand that customers can choose with an easy mind,” said a Hyundai Steel official.

According to the company, H Core is the first earthquake-resistant construction materials brand launched in Korea. Some well-known structures that use H Core material include the world’s fifth-tallest building Lotte World Tower, located in Songpa-gu, Seoul, and South Korea’s science research center Jangbogo Station, located at Terra Nova in Antarctica.



By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114