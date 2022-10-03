Hyundai Steel expands earthquake-proof H Core lineup

South Korea’s second-largest steelmaker Hyundai Steel said Thursday it would expand the product lineup of its earthquake-resistant structural steel, branded as H Core.

H Core was launched in 2017 to include materials used for earthquake-proof designs such as rebar and section steel. Through the recent expansion, the steelmaker will incorporate other materials that can be used throughout the construction process such as cold and hot rolled steel, steel plates, and steel pipes.

The steelmaker said it plans on building a premium image for the brand by including only the most durable and sustainable products.

A brand website was also newly launched Thursday to better communicate brand information to customers, Hyundai Steel said.

“We hope that H Core becomes recognized as the best construction materials brand that customers can choose with an easy mind,” said a Hyundai Steel official.

According to the company, H Core is the first earthquake-resistant construction materials brand launched in Korea. Some well-known structures that use H Core material include the world’s fifth-tallest building Lotte World Tower, located in Songpa-gu, Seoul, and South Korea’s science research center Jangbogo Station, located at Terra Nova in Antarctica.