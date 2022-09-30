Busan night festival to kick off Saturday

Next week is a big week for Busan. Not only will some of the biggest film stars grace the red carpet for the Busan International Film Festival, another glitzy festival -- "Busan Starry Night Festa" -- that is being held for the first time will light up the port city.

Major tourist destinations across Busan will come alive with films, live performances and tasty refreshments, starting Saturday to Nov. 13, welcoming both domestic and foreign tourists to enjoy the fall evening out in the city.

Jointly hosted by the Korea Tourism Organization and Busan Metropolitan City, "Busan Starry Night Festa" will take place in three districts at the southern tip of the city -- Yeongdo, Nam-gu and Haeundae.

Visitors can enjoy the three programs that will be on offer: Camping Tonight, BIFF Everywhere and Night Food Terrace.

The Camping Tonight event, which will be hosted each Saturday through the month of October, comprises live busking events and radio program shows at the Yeongdo Marina Auto-camping site.

Food truck vendors at the site will give out free popcorn, and families can get active with the outdoor treasure hunting games.

At Yeongdo-gu's coffee-specialty street, limited edition drinks jointly created by baristas in the neighborhood will be offered. The outdoor camping site runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

BIFF Everywhere, a series of free screening events, will be held in two locations -- the Yongho Starlight Park, on Oct. 6 and 7, and X-Sports Square on Oct. 8 and 9.

Selected films from this year's BIFF will be shown at 5 p.m. Craft beers, Busan fish cakes and bakeries will be sold at the venues.

After each film, surprise guests will take the stage to hold talk sessions with the audience.

Anyone can drop in for the screenings, but those who prefer designated seats can make reservations at the cost of 12,000 won, through the BIFF website.

The Night Food Terrace takes place at the Haeundae River Cruise's ticket office each weekend, from Oct. 22 to Nov. 13.

Sit back and enjoy live jazz performances and film screenings with light snacks and alcoholic beverages, while overlooking APEC Naru Park.

Afterward, guests can hop aboard the Haeundae River Cruise to enjoy a sunset view of Suyeong River.

Tickets for the Night Food Terrace costs 40,000 won per person, and can be reserved through the Busan Food Film Festival's website, starting Oct. 7.