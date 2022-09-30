[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids adds dates to world tour

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids will perform two more times in the US in March next year, announced label JYP Entertainment on Friday. The band added one concert each to those planned for Atlanta and Fort Worth, Texas according to the poster uploaded by the company. This will expand the ongoing tour to seven cities – from Jakarta, Indonesia and Bangkok to Sydney and Melbourne, Australia -- and 11 concerts from Nov. 12 to March 27. The poster also hinted that more concerts may be on the way. The eight-member team kicked off its second international tour in April with a show in Seoul and went live 19 times in nine cities in the US and Japan. On Oct. 7, it will come out with the new EP “Maxident.” The EP sold over 2 million copies in pre-orders as of Thursday. Blackpink surpasses 200m Spotify streams with ‘Pink Venom’

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink generated 200 million streams on Spotify with “Pink Venom,” said label YG Entertainment on Friday. The single is a pre-release from its second studio album “Born Pink” and reached the milestone on the platform in 42 days, a record time for a K-pop female act. “Pink Venom” debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 25 and is staying on the chart for the fifth week. The music video for the song logged 300 million views on YouTube in 28 days, on the day of full release of the LP. The quartet has been setting a series of records with the LP, topping both the Billboard 200 and the UK’s Official Albums Chart. It is the only female artist ever to do so besides Destiny’s Child. It also became the first girl group from Asia to top Billboard’s main albums chart and the second K-pop artist to claim the top spot on the British chart, after BTS. New Jeans sets record with debut song

(Credit: GQ Korea)

Rookie girl group New Jeans placed two songs from its debut album at the top of Melon, the largest music chart in Korea. Its debut song “Attention” and “Hype Boy” ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively on Melon’s Top 100, a first for a K-pop girl group, according to the tally’s data released on Friday. “Attention” debuted on the chart at No. 9 only six hours after its debut, and rose to the top on Sept. 9, a record time for a debut song from a K-pop girl group. New Jeans extended its stay on Billboard’s global charts to an eighth week with the two songs, which are double title tracks from its eponymous debut EP. In the meantime, the five bandmates headed to the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on Friday to participate in KCON 2022 Saudi Arabia. The K-pop festival will be their first overseas performance. Omega X drops English-language single

(Credit: Spire Entertainment)