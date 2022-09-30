 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

DP claims relocation of presidential office will cost about W1tr

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 30, 2022 - 15:19       Updated : Sept 30, 2022 - 15:19
President Yoon Suk-yeol tours flea market booths in the front yard of the presidential office in Seoul's Yongsan district on June 19, 2022. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol tours flea market booths in the front yard of the presidential office in Seoul's Yongsan district on June 19, 2022. (Yonhap)

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) said Friday the relocation cost of the presidential office will be far greater than expected, surpassing 1 trillion won (US$698 million).

The envisioned cost far exceeds the 49.6 billion won announced by President Yoon Suk-yeol as the expected cost for the relocation project, Rep. Han Byung-do, who leads the DP's fact-finding mission on alleged irregularities involving the presidential office, said.

Han said there could be more unidentified expenses for the relocation other than those identified in the budget plans of the defense, culture, interior, land, foreign and finance ministries for the project.

"The government has been using a massive budget behind people's backs to relocate the presidential compound while asking people to tighten their belts amid the bad economy," Han said, calling on Yoon to move back into the former presidential complex, Cheong Wa Dae.

Yoon relocated the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to the former defense ministry building in Yongsan in May in line with his election pledge.

The move prompted relocations of other government agencies, including the relocation of the Joint Chiefs of Staff headquarters and the defense ministry building, as well as the construction of a new presidential residence.

Earlier this month, the presidential office scrapped its contentious plan to build a new state guest house amid public criticism over the high budget for the project.

DP Rep. Kim Young-bae said the opposition party will closely look into the relocation project at the upcoming annual parliamentary audit next month. The DP has also submitted a request to launch a parliamentary investigation into alleged irregularities related to the presidential complex relocation. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114