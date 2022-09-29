[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul showcases Autumn Teppanyaki Selection Tamayura, the luxury Japanese dining destination at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul, greets autumn with an authentic set-course teppanyaki menu. The highlight of the epicurean eight-course dinner is the main dish of Korean Woorungchan hanwoo beef tenderloin, grilled to perfection on an iron hotplate. Autumn pine mushroom shabu-shabu showcases Tamayura’s signature plating, evoking Biwa, Japan’s biggest lake, offering a feast for the eyes and palate. Other courses include shellfish and tomato bisque, abalone fried in butter and seasonal sherbet. Autumn Teppanyaki is available until Nov. 30, and is priced at 160,000 won for lunch and 250,000 won for dinner. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6268.

Gravity Seoul Pangyo presents 'Hello, Gravity Explorer: Mars' Gravity Seoul Pangyo, Autograph Collection has launched its signature package dubbed, ‘Hello, Gravity Explorer: Mars’ with the theme of exploring different planets in the solar system that will be available until Oct. 30. The package includes benefits for healthy lifestyles, including a night stay and a one-off visit to the Gravity Club on the 4th floor for a personal training or group exercise program. Up to two guests staying on weekdays can participate in different group exercise programs at the Gravity Club. The package is available for stays until the end of October, and is priced at 189,491 won. For reservations, call (031) 539-4800.

The Ambassador Seoul - A Pullman Hotel presents 'Arabian Nights' set The Ambassador Seoul - A Pullman Hotel is presenting its new dessert selection, named the 'Arabian Nights' set, through Dec. 31. The premium set offers desserts to accompany a cozy and relaxing teatime with companions. The menu offers Arabic coffee that has a spicy and cinnamon kick, and also four pieces of sweet date palms to go along. Four pieces of kaymak sandwiches are also served. The special package is offered at the hotel's lobby, The Lounge and Bar, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The package is priced at 38,000 won for two guests, and 57,000 won for three guests. For information, call (02) 2270-3101.

Sheraton Grand Incheon launches 'Flavor of Thailand & Seafood' promotion Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel is presenting a seafood dining promotion, from Saturday to Nov. 24. A handful of representative dishes of Thailand, known for its fresh seafood and sweet and spicy seasoning, will be showcased. Popular dishes including cab curry, Pad Thai noodles and Thailand-style salad will be served, along with pork meat options. Special dishes are being cooked in the hotel's open kitchen, including roasted sirloin steak, barbeque pork ribs and more. A separate section on Korean food is also included with menu items such as ganjanggejang and yukhoe. In the dessert section, seasonal fruits including fresh figs, are also available. Unlimited sparkling wine is served for free on weekends. For inquiries, call (032) 835-1000.