[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Incheon Soraepogu Port Festival The three-day Incheon Soraepogu Port Festival will kick off Oct. 1 at Soraepogu Port and Soraepogu Traditional Market in Incheon. To promote its rich cultural history as an old fishing village, the event features a traditional market selling fresh fish caught off Sorae and an exhibition of traditional fishing tools. A special stamp tour, fireworks and music performances by local artists are scheduled to entertain visitors of all ages. Admission is free. Updated information can be found at www.namdong.go.kr.

Gangneung Coffee Festival The Gangneung Coffee Festival is set to be held from Oct. 7 to 10 at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangeung, Gangwon Province. The annual event, which is held every October in Gangeung -- a city famous for coffee -- allows visitors to sample coffee from various shops around the country. A number of coffee masters will hold a panel to share their knowledge of coffee with the public as well. A barista competition, concerts and other cultural events are also held during the Gangneung Coffee Festival. Visitors can enjoy the event for free. More information can be found at www.coffeefestival.net.

Suwon Hwaseong Cultural Festival The Suwon Hwaseong Cultural Festival is scheduled to take place Oct. 7-9 around Suwon Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. The city’s landmark festival is held at the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site built to commemorate King Jeongjo’s filial piety, dream of national prosperity and military power. The event offers a docent-led film commentary program featuring “The Fatal Encounter” (2014) and “The Throne” (2015), two well-known projects on King Jeongjo. Visitors can drop by the Jeongjo Bookstore and enjoy the music performances and an outdoor parade. Online reservations are required at the official website of Suwon Hwaseong Cultural Festival. Check out detailed information about the programs at www.swcf.or.kr.

Andong Mask Dance Festival If you want to know more about Hahoe masks worn by the cast in Netflix’s crime thriller, “Money Heist: Korea -- Joint Economic Area,” the upcoming Andong Mask Dance Festival may interest you. The Andong Mask Dance Festival is set to be held from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 in downtown Andong, North Gyeongsang Province. The five-day festival features cultural performances, including a Korean mask dance drama and mask dance performances from foreign countries as well. The event offers various hands-on programs to learn more about the dances and mask-related culture as well. Visitors of all ages are welcome and tickets cost 7,000 won. More information can be found at www.maskdance.com.