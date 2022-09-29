[Graphic News] 630 suicides reported among elementary to high schools students over past 4 years

A total of 630 elementary to high school students took their own lives over the past four years, due mainly to family feuds, an Education Ministry report showed.
According to the report submitted to Rep. Kim Byong-wook of the People Power Party, 388 high school students died by suicide between 2018-2021, followed by 216 middle school students and 26 elementary school kids.
Family feuds and parental abuse were the reason behind 196 of the suicide cases reported, followed by unknown reasons in 191 cases, academic performance problems in 116 cases and mental issues in 94 cases. The other causes included relational and economic issues. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)