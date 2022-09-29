When is peak fall foliage date across South Korea?

As leaves start to change color, the Korea Forest Service released a map this week showing when fall foliage will peak across major mountains and arboretums in South Korea.
If you are planning a trip to spot autumn leaves, late October will generally offer the most beautiful views of mountains, according to the forest authority, with the average peak date at Oct. 26.
The average peak date is calculated when the leaves of more than fifty percent of three tree types -- Korean maple, ginkgo and Mongolian oak – change their colors for fall. The KFS selected those three trees because they are commonly seen in Korean mountains and are loved by the general public, it said.
In some southern regions, fall foliage can be seen until early November.
The forecast is based on the analysis of seasonal changes in plants jointly done by the Korea National Arboretum, the National Institute of Forest Science and nine public arboretums. Meteorological information garnered from a total of 414 mountains across South Korea was also considered in figuring out the projection.
“We expect the fall color forecast to benefit hikers,” said Kim Yong-kwan, the head of the Forest Protection Bureau of the KFS. “The KFS will work on enhancing the accuracy of the fall color forecast model by monitoring seasonal changes and weather in Korean mountains,” he added.