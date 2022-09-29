When is peak fall foliage date across South Korea?

In this photo taken on Thursday, foliage on Mount Seorak in Gangwon Province change into fall colors. (Yonhap)

As leaves start to change color, the Korea Forest Service released a map this week showing when fall foliage will peak across major mountains and arboretums in South Korea.

If you are planning a trip to spot autumn leaves, late October will generally offer the most beautiful views of mountains, according to the forest authority, with the average peak date at Oct. 26.

The average peak date is calculated when the leaves of more than fifty percent of three tree types -- Korean maple, ginkgo and Mongolian oak – change their colors for fall. The KFS selected those three trees because they are commonly seen in Korean mountains and are loved by the general public, it said.