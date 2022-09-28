Namkoong Min to wed longtime girlfriend next month

Namkoong Min is to wed his longtime girlfriend, model and actor Jin Ah-reum, next month, according to Namkoong's agency.

“Actor Namkoong Min and his longtime partner Jin Ah-reum will be tying the knot,” 935 Entertainment announced Wednesday.

“The private wedding will be held Oct. 7 in Seoul with close friends and families in attendance,” the agency said.

The couple met in Namkoong’s directorial debut short film “Light My Fire” (2016), in which Jin starred. They started dating in February 2016.

Namkoong mentioned Jin in his acceptance speech after winning the Grand Prize at the 2021 MBC Drama Awards for his role in spy action-thriller “The Veil.”

“Ah-reum, thank you so much for always being by my side, and I love you,” the actor said.

Namkoong, who debuted in 2001 with the romance film “Bungee Jumping of Their Own,” rose to stardom with KBS series “Good Manager” in 2017 and SBS series “Hot Stove League” in 2019.

Namkoong currently stars as a lawyer in SBS series “One Dollar Lawyer.”

Jin, who debuted as a model in 2008, was featured as a model in the second season of “Project Runway Korea” in 2010. Last year she appeared on women's soccer show “Kick a Goal” on SBS and KBS food show “Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.”