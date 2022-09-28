 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Namkoong Min to wed longtime girlfriend next month

By Hwang Dong-Hee
Published : Sept 28, 2022 - 13:39       Updated : Sept 28, 2022 - 13:39
Actor Namkoong Min (left) and Jin Ah-reum (SBS, Esteem Entertainment)
Actor Namkoong Min (left) and Jin Ah-reum (SBS, Esteem Entertainment)

Namkoong Min is to wed his longtime girlfriend, model and actor Jin Ah-reum, next month, according to Namkoong's agency.

“Actor Namkoong Min and his longtime partner Jin Ah-reum will be tying the knot,” 935 Entertainment announced Wednesday.

“The private wedding will be held Oct. 7 in Seoul with close friends and families in attendance,” the agency said.

The couple met in Namkoong’s directorial debut short film “Light My Fire” (2016), in which Jin starred. They started dating in February 2016.

Namkoong mentioned Jin in his acceptance speech after winning the Grand Prize at the 2021 MBC Drama Awards for his role in spy action-thriller “The Veil.”

“Ah-reum, thank you so much for always being by my side, and I love you,” the actor said.

Namkoong, who debuted in 2001 with the romance film “Bungee Jumping of Their Own,” rose to stardom with KBS series “Good Manager” in 2017 and SBS series “Hot Stove League” in 2019.

Namkoong currently stars as a lawyer in SBS series “One Dollar Lawyer.”

Jin, who debuted as a model in 2008, was featured as a model in the second season of “Project Runway Korea” in 2010. Last year she appeared on women's soccer show “Kick a Goal” on SBS and KBS food show “Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.”



By Hwang Dong-Hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114