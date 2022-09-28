 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Samsung insurers to expand global alternative investment via Blackstone

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 28, 2022 - 10:56       Updated : Sept 28, 2022 - 10:56
(Samsung Financial Networks)
(Samsung Financial Networks)

Samsung Group's insurance affiliates said Wednesday they have signed a deal with US asset management behemoth Blackstone Inc. to invest some $650 million in alternative assets, such as real estate and infrastructure facilities.

The two -- Samsung Life Insurance Co. and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co. -- will chip in the amount in the alternative fund managed by Blackstone.

In recent years, Samsung's financial firms have been aggressively pushing for global investment.

Samsung Life bought a 25 percent stake in Savills Investment Management, the real estate management leg of British property giant Savills.

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance purchased a 19 percent stake of British reinsurer Canopius AG between 2019 and 2020. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114