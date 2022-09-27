 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Leaders of S. Korea, US reaffirm commitment to resolve EV tax credit issue: ambassador

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 27, 2022 - 08:56       Updated : Sept 27, 2022 - 10:26
South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Tae-yong speaks during a meeting with reporters in Washington on Monday. (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap)
South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Tae-yong speaks during a meeting with reporters in Washington on Monday. (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden have reaffirmed their commitment to resolving issues and concerns from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Seoul's top diplomat in the US said Monday.

Amb. Cho Tae-yong also said the countries are discussing various ways to offset any potential damage caused by the new US law to South Korean carmakers.

"President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden met three times during the U.N. General Assembly and discussed key issues between South Korea and the United States," Cho said in a meeting with reporters.

"Also, discussing our businesses' concerns regarding the IRA at the leader level and reaffirming their serious commitment to resolving the issue is a meaningful achievement," he added.

The IRA was signed into law last month, offering a tax credit of up to US$7,500 to each buyer of a new electric vehicle (EV).

Seoul has been expressing concerns over the US law as it only offers benefits to EVs assembled in North America, thereby excluding South Korean-made vehicles and potentially violating the South Korea-US free trade agreement, as well as World Trade Organization principles that imports should be treated the same as domestic products.

"The government is actively contacting US Congress and administration while seeking ways to resolve the issue in a way that can best represent our interest," said Cho.

A number of ranking South Korean officials, including Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang and Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun, have visited the US for talks on IRA related issues.

Turning to the US-South Korea alliance, Cho said US Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to Seoul this week will further strengthen the bilateral relationship.

"It will be Vice President Harris' first visit (to Seoul) since taking office and the first by a US vice president in four years and seven months," he said.

"The vice president will also be visiting South Korea only four months after President Biden visited South Korea in May, which itself alone shows the importance the US places on the South Korea-US alliance and its determination to be engaged in the Indo-Pacific region," added Cho.

Harris is scheduled to arrive in Seoul on Thursday (local time), following her four-day visit to Tokyo as head of a presidential delegation to the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Meanwhile, an official from the South Korean embassy in Washington said the embassy has explained the recent controversy over President Yoon's remarks to the White House National Security Council (NSC), emphasizing that neither the US Congress nor President Biden were the subject of any such remarks as earlier reported.

Yoon was reported to have used vulgar language while referring to the US Congress and the US leader shortly after holding a pull-aside meeting with Biden on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York last week.

"(We) have thoroughly explained to a ranking NSC official that those remarks did not regard the US, and the NSC side said they fully understood the situation and that it did not cause any problems," the official told reporters, while speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official added, "Reports that are not based on fact may be a burden on the South Korea-US alliance." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114